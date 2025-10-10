World Mental Health Day 2025: Access to services

On World Mental Health Day 2025, the role of prevention and early intervention has been brought to the fore by protection industry experts in supporting mental health.
With this year's theme of ‘Access to services - Mental health in catastrophes and emergencies', several factors have been highlighted that are impacting wellbeing. The pressures of modern life - from heavy workloads and the challenges of balancing work and family life to the impact of social media and the uncertainty of global events - are taking a "significant toll", according to RedArc. These common stressors are consequently contributing to the growing demand for mental health support, as well as the need for treatment of more serious mental health conditions, the nurse-led health ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.