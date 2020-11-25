Woman accused of acting as ex-boyfriend to make fraudulent life claim

Jennifer Burton, 50, appeared before magistrates charged with one count of fraud by false representation

A woman has appeared in a Teesside court accused of claiming to be her ex-boyfriend so she could pocket almost £40,000 worth of life insurance.

The 50-year-old has been charged with fraud by false representation for allegedly signing forms from Phoenix Life which meant she received a £39,646.74 cheque for an endowment policy in her ex-partner's name.

The offence is alleged to have been committed in Stockton between September and November 2012.

No pleas were entered by Ms Burton during a hearing at Teesside Magistrate Court on Monday, however the case has been sent to Teesside Crown Court.

Chair of the bench Martin Slimings said: "Because of the high value of this offence and the breach of trust we cannot deal with this at the Magistrates' Court."

Kevin Carr, Protection Review CEO and IPTF co-chair, said: "We're all aiming for 100% of claims to be paid and I'm often asked why they can't be 100% already. There has been several examples recently highlighting different types of fraud that still takes place, and while they might be few are far between there are others that do not reach the press.

"There is much more work that can be done around paid claims and claim statistics, as well as why claims are declined, just as it's going to take a joined up industry effort to reach the most people."

The news comes just weeks after we reported that a women in Slovenia had been found guilty and sentenced to prison for deliberately sawing off her own hand to make a fraudulent insurance claim.