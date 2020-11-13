Unum appoints Aegon's Mark Till to lead its UK and Poland business

Follows Peter O’Donnell’s decision to transition from his role as executive vice president of Unum

Unum has announced the appointment of Mark Till as executive vice president and chief executive officer for Unum International, the firm's European arm of Unum Group.

In his role he will lead its UK and Poland businesses following Peter O'Donnell's decision to transition from his role as executive vice president of Unum International in order pursue a portfolio career.

O'Donnell joined Unum in June 2010 as chief financial officer and has served as president and chief executive officer of Unum UK's business since September 2012, and as executive vice president of Unum International since October 2018. He has also served as a member of Unum Limited's board of directors.

O'Donnell will continue to lead Unum International through the first quarter of 2021 to ensure a seamless transition, with Till joining the business on 1 February.

Mark Till has served Aegon as managing director, platform solutions, responsible for all aspects of the Aegon UK business revenue and proposition for intermediaries and their customers. Additionally, he previously worked as head of personal investing and UK marketing director for Fidelity International and also held positions with Standard Life, HomeServe PLC and Barclays Bank.

Till's role at Unum, which is subject to regulatory approval, comes into effect on 1 April 2021.

"We're very pleased to welcome Mark Till to build upon the momentum Peter has established for Unum's business in Europe," said Unum President & Chief Executive Officer, Rick McKenney. "Peter has been an instrumental part of Unum's success as the leading Group Income Protection provider in the UK and will truly be missed. He has kept our company focused on unmatched customer service and has grown our business into the trusted brand it is today in both the UK and Poland. I want to thank Peter for his dedication and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Peter O'Donnell commented: "It's been a privilege to lead Unum in Europe and have the support of our great people across the organisation. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and the way we've supported our customers and grown the business. While this has been a difficult decision, I am confident in the future direction of the business and that I'm leaving Unum in great hands."

"I'm excited to join the great team at Unum International and build on Peter's many accomplishments," said Mark Till. "Helping the working world thrive has never been more important, and I'm confident we can continue to advance the customer experience and grow Unum's business in Europe."