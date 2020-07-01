UK
NHS: Physio waiting times as long as four months
Freedom of information request shows
Banned vaping products would not impact UK pricing
IFoA responds to vaping story
UK retirement system sticks at world's 17th best
Iceland takes top spot
Scotland and East of England 'most overworked'
‘Burnout Britain’
AIG Life launches UK brand campaign with All Blacks - WATCH
‘This Is For Them’
London renters paying 65% of salary on rent (UK average is 34%)
Research data shows
People 'living online' are 'risking' mental health, say addiction experts
One in three has an internet-based addiction
One in three expats living in UK 'worried about Brexit'
Suggests research by AXA Global Healthcare
CACI launches life expectancy map
‘Longevity Acorn’
Brexit: Employers with staff going abroad 'must prepare for no deal'
The Health Insurance Group warns
Seven in 10 carers do not have life insurance - Scottish Widows
Equates to seven million people
APRIL UK to 'support brokers and clients' amid PMI exit
Only PMI activities affected by withdrawal, says official statement from insurer
Industry reacts to APRIL UK withdrawal from UK PMI market
AMII message to customers is 'stay calm and seek independent and impartial advice'
APRIL UK withdraws from UK health insurance market
Existing PMI customers will require advice, says broker
Hayley Robinson joins Zurich as UK chief underwriting officer
Previously she was managing director of global risk solutions, UK & international, for RSA
Three-in-five UK CEOs most concerned about employee mental health
84% of those without a corporate wellbeing programme plan to introduce one either within next 12 months or over next three years
BoE's Carney: Brexit no longer UK's biggest financial risk
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has told MPs he no longer believes Brexit to be the biggest risk to the financial stability of the UK.
Insurance industry to descend on political conference season
Representatives from the insurance sector will be attending the political conference season to discuss the issues facing the industry, such as the upcoming increase in Insurance Premium Tax and trying to ensure that compensation payouts are not swallowed...
Aviva raises over £5,000 for family bereavement charity
An employee fundraising day at Aviva's sites across the UK for the family bereavement charity Grief Encounter has raised over £5,000.
Cases of lung cancer in women reach record level
Cases of lung cancer in women have reached 20,000 a year in the UK for the first time, having increased from 14,200 a year around 20 years ago, Cancer Research UK has found.
PMI & CI top products consumers would consider
Private medical insurance (PMI) is the top health & protection product consumers in Western Europe would consider buying followed by critical illness (CI) cover, a survey has found.
Data breaches could cost IFAs regardless of loss
Compensation claims for data breaches can now be made regardless of whether or not financial loss occurred, law firm Moore Blatch has warned following a recent ruling.
CQC: Hinchingbrooke was improving before Circle departure
Hinchingbrooke Hospital was re-inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) days before the release of a critical report into the hospital and found to have improved.
UK firms employ nearly 5m abroad - Jelf
The number of employees working for UK parent companies abroad have increased 13% analysis of the most recent ONS figures by Jelf International has revealed.