The journey to preventative healthcare

Tina Woods, CEO, Business for Health, assesses how the new government might impact economic inactivity and workplace health.
With the Labour Party now in power, the new government faces challenges of a monumental scale. Among the most pressing is the need to turn around a sick workforce and address escalating economic inactivity. These are issues that require a long-term strategy. According to recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, more than a fifth of UK adults are not looking for work, suggesting a multifaceted problem that cannot be put down to simple flaws in the current system. Instead, Labour needs to start implementing solutions as soon as possible and keep those solutions tailored and a...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.