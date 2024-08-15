The journey to preventative healthcare

With the Labour Party now in power, the new government faces challenges of a monumental scale. Among the most pressing is the need to turn around a sick workforce and address escalating economic inactivity. These are issues that require a long-term strategy. According to recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, more than a fifth of UK adults are not looking for work, suggesting a multifaceted problem that cannot be put down to simple flaws in the current system. Instead, Labour needs to start implementing solutions as soon as possible and keep those solutions tailored and a...