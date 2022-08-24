Natwest Group adds Peppy menopause support for employees

Banking group NatWest has adopted the Peppy menopause support service throughout its operations in the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.

NatWest Group employs more than 39,000 in the UK and Ireland, of which around 6,400 are women between the ages of 45-55.

Staff and their partners will have access to support from specialist menopause practitioners via Peppy, including consultations, one-to-one chat and group chats, and access to articles, video and audio content, events and webinars.

The Peppy service aims to increasing understanding of menopause and managing symptoms through treatment and lifestyle, also covering support for wider health and wellbeing, including nutrition, fitness and mental health. 

The banking group also stated intends to extend access to the service globally in the "near future."

Sharon Midwinter, benefits & wellbeing lead at NatWest Group, said, ‘Offering access to specialist menopause support to our colleagues at this important life stage is going to make a real and tangible difference to them.

"This support is perfectly aligned with our approach to give our workforce the most relevant and appropriate support that they need.'

Dr. Mridula Pore, chief executive and co-founder of Peppy, added: ‘It's great to see an organisation such as NatWest Group take menopause support seriously.

"Looking after people during this life stage helps companies recruit and retain this important demographic, and that's great for business, the economy and, most of all, those at the receiving end of the support.'

