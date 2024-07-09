Customers unaffected by Consumer Duty

41% not noticing change

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Research from tech platform, Moneyhub, indicates that Consumer Duty has had a limited impact on customers, with 41% noticing no change to their treatment since July 2023.

The research, which polled 2,000 UK customers, also showed that 22% had seen improvements, with 42% saying they believed Consumer Duty would have a positive impact on products and services. The positive notes were that customers were hopeful that Consumer Duty would impact them in the future, 40% think it will have a big impact on customer servicing; and 36% think it will drive banks to become more customer-centric institutions. Customer outcomes need to be improved according to the research. Of those questioned, 13% said firms did not deliver good quality care; 12% said firms had not...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Reconnecting consumers with lost assets

UK General Election 2024: Industry reacts

More on Regulation

Labour names Wes Streeting as health secretary
Regulation

Labour names Wes Streeting as health secretary

"The NHS is broken"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 July 2024 • 2 min read
Chancellor Rachel Reeves puts growth at centre of Labour's economic vision
Regulation

Chancellor Rachel Reeves puts growth at centre of Labour's economic vision

First address since election win

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 July 2024 • 1 min read
Rachel Reeves appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer
Regulation

Rachel Reeves appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer

First female chancellor

Linus Uhlig
clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read