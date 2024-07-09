Customers unaffected by Consumer Duty

Research from tech platform, Moneyhub, indicates that Consumer Duty has had a limited impact on customers, with 41% noticing no change to their treatment since July 2023.
The research, which polled 2,000 UK customers, also showed that 22% had seen improvements, with 42% saying they believed Consumer Duty would have a positive impact on products and services. The positive notes were that customers were hopeful that Consumer Duty would impact them in the future, 40% think it will have a big impact on customer servicing; and 36% think it will drive banks to become more customer-centric institutions. Customer outcomes need to be improved according to the research. Of those questioned, 13% said firms did not deliver good quality care; 12% said firms had not...
