Healix Health Services partners on employee benefits scheme

With Incorpore

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Healix Health Services has partnered with health and wellbeing specialist Incorpore on an employee benefits programme aimed at improving the physical and mental health of employees.

Incorpore offers employees access to health and fitness benefits including discounted gym memberships, available via MyGymDiscounts. 

Ian Talbot, chief executive of Healix Health Services, said: "With their extensive experience working with thousands of employers and serving over 6.5 million employees across the UK, Incorpore have stayed true to their long-standing commitment of creating a fitter, happier and more productive workforce."

"The team really understands the importance of healthy employees in boosting business productivity and attracting talent, success and growth and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that their services will have on our clients."

James Shillaker, managing director at Incorpore, commented: "It's great to see our vision align with that of Healix to deliver a company wellness programme which encompasses physical and mental health to as many employees as possible so that more companies can foster a healthier, happier and more productive workforce."

