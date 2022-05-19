Sedentary lifestyles could derail UK's health recovery: Bupa

Research among 8,000 UK adults in the Bupa Wellbeing Index found that for those adopting hybrid working models, one in five (19%) are exercising less with fitness levels ranking lower than mental health, physical health and wellbeing scores.

Internal data from 58,000 Bupa health assessments during 2021 showed that 41% of people were overweight, 21% were obese (based on BMI) and eight in ten (81%) were having musculoskeletal issues, while one quarter (24%) reported spikes in anxiety, or depression (26%).

Despite experiencing health-related problems, some 48% of respondents said they have yet to visit their GP in the past year with 60% still needing to have a dental check-up.

Demographically, the provider noted that those aged 35-44 were the most likely group to say they were unfit.

During the pandemic, the consumption of alcohol and other indulgences grew, however as society finds its footing back to pre-Covid ways, Bupa revealed that 31% of respondents are now eating more and drinking more alcohol (15%).

However, despite spikes in sedentary lifestyles, the provider said that most adults (89%) want to make health a "top priority". This can achieved by cutting down on unhealthy foods (35%) walking or exercising more regularly (30%), getting more sleep (28%), finding a better work life balance (23%), as well as cutting down on alcohol consumption (22%).

The research also reported that women were more likely to engage with healthier lifestyle choices, with an average increase of four percentage points more women than men implementing changes into their daily routine.

Dr Robin Clark, medical director for Bupa Global & UK, said: "The impact of the past two years continues to be far-reaching, and it may be some time before we return to pre-pandemic levels of physical and mental health."

"For those still putting their health on the back burner or delaying medical appointments, we would urge them to act quickly. Getting back on the road to improved health and wellbeing can be taken in small steps, and early diagnosis is key to getting quick access to treatment."