FCA Market Study: The problem of loaded premiums

Firms should “prioritise simplicity and transparency”

clock • 3 min read

Tony Müdd, divisional director - development and technical consultancy, St. James’s Place, discusses what to do about loaded premiums.

In its Structure of the UK Pure Protection Market for Retail Customers (MS24/1.3, part of the Pure Protection Market Study), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) touches on the contentious issue of loaded premiums but perhaps not in a way many of us had either expected or hoped. In paragraphs 5.25- 5.26 the FCA notes: where intermediaries negotiate higher commissions from insurers, it often leads to elevated premiums for consumers. It also says that "distributors may legitimately seek to negotiate loaded premiums to cover additional costs incurred (in comparison to competitors) for t...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

FCA Market Study: The problem of loaded premiums
Adviser / Broking

FCA Market Study: The problem of loaded premiums

Firms should “prioritise simplicity and transparency”

Tony Müdd
clock 17 September 2025 • 3 min read
Tavistock acquires Lifetime Financial Management Intermediaries
Adviser / Broking

Tavistock acquires Lifetime Financial Management Intermediaries

Refocusing the company's strategy

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 12 September 2025 • 3 min read
LifeSearch appoints CIO to boost tech strategy
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch appoints CIO to boost tech strategy

Support for next phase of growth

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 September 2025 • 1 min read