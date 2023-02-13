Social care reform could see insurance products fail Consumer Duty: ABI

Within the Prepare for Care report, published on 9 February, the insurance trade body warned that under the new reforms, more insurance and long-term savings policyholders would receive less receive less financial support for social care from their local authority.

Based on research carried out by the Pensions Policy Institute, the ABI stated that due having such a policy would mean local authorities would consider payments from the plans as part of an income.

As a result, support from local authorities for care costs could be reduced or even cancelled altogether under the current reform, the insurance trade body warned.

The ABI has called for payments from insurance products that cover the need for long-term care to be exempt from financial assessments conducted by local authorities to ensure policyholders do not lose out on support payments - a policy it estimates to be "fiscally neutral."

Examining the impact of the reforms on people that may wish to use payments from an insurance or long-term savings policy to pay for additional care costs, to ‘top-up' funds allocated by local authorities, the ABI stated the reform poses a "significant barrier" to making such products available, as providers would not want their customers to lose the benefits of the product.

"The risk of customers only partially benefiting from a product raises serious regulatory concerns. It would undermine the product's objectives and would very likely fail regulatory tests of ‘fair value', including under the Financial Conduct Authority's new Consumer Duty. Detriment to customers would also be damaging to the public's trust in the sector," the ABI stated.

The reforms to social care, first announced in September 2021 by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of the now-scrapped Health & Social Care Levy, a cap of £86,000 for lifetime payments towards social care for individuals will be introduced.

People with assets between £20,000 and £100,000 will be expected to contribute to the cost of care but will also be eligible for state support covering some of the costs, based on means testing.

Originally due to come into force in April this year, then October, the reforms have since been delayed until after the next general election, which will be held no later than 25 January 2025.

Alternative options

Acknowledging that there will likely never be a single insurance product that covers people for all potential situations, the ABI's report put forward several products and potential products that could address needs identified in paying for social care.

Among these, the ABI included:

Income protection for carers - products to insure people who may need to provide care via a pay out, occasional respite and/or external support, that could be offered through a group income protection scheme. The ABI acknowledged the challenge of the claim trigger, whereby the insured would need to prove the need to provide care.

- products to insure people who may need to provide care via a pay out, occasional respite and/or external support, that could be offered through a group income protection scheme. The ABI acknowledged the challenge of the claim trigger, whereby the insured would need to prove the need to provide care. Whole of life policies with care rider - providing a lump sum payment early if the need for care arises through top-ups, adaptations to prevent or delay residential care, which would "require the need for wealth and the desire to pass it on." The ABI said while some products already exist, sales are low and interact "unfavourably" with the more generous means-test.

- providing a lump sum payment early if the need for care arises through top-ups, adaptations to prevent or delay residential care, which would "require the need for wealth and the desire to pass it on." The ABI said while some products already exist, sales are low and interact "unfavourably" with the more generous means-test. Continuation of, or as part of, protection insurance - an option of continuation of or part of a critical illness, life assurance or income protection policy, which could insure against the risk of disability in later life or against inability to perform a number of activities of daily living. The ABI stated the product pools the risk; however, it faces the obstacle of the interaction with the means-test support.

Yvonne Braun, director of Policy, Long Term Savings, Health and Protection, at the ABI, said the social care reforms could "go a long way" towards helping people pay for the costs of social care, but that many will want services that go "above and beyond" what can be provided by their local authority.

"Insurance or pension pay-outs can help people afford top-up payments for additional services. However, as it stands, most people would actually lose out if they were to buy an insurance or long-term savings product to prepare in advance," Braun commented.

"This research has identified changes which would help more people benefit in full from an insurance or long-term savings product. The delay to the reforms presents an opportunity to ensure that the new rules work in practice and benefit as many people as possible."