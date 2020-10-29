Life insurance broker appoints in-house underwriting chief

Simon Taylor has been named as in-house head of underwriting for Caspian Insurance

An experienced underwriter, with 27 years under his belt working for insurers, such as Friends Life (now Aviva), and reinsurer RGA, has been brought in by a protection adviser firm to help simplify complicated medical terminology for customers at application stage.

Simon Taylor [pictured], head of underwriting for Caspian Insurance, will help gather sensitive medical information accurately to enable customers with complex medical disclosures to understand the underwriting decisions they receive.

Taylor will work with insurers on customers' behalf to push for positive outcomes for those applying for protection as part of the brokerage's drive towards better customer service, said Caspian.

Simon Taylor said:"I am excited to have joined Caspian Insurance as their in-house head of underwriting, a new role for me and Caspian. I am looking forward to using my experience and understanding to assist our customers in obtaining the best possible terms."

Johnny Timpson, the DWP Disability Champion for the insurance industry, said:"It has never been more important to aid and support consumers both accessing and receiving exceptional outcomes from protection insurance. This investment/innovation from Caspian Insurance will enable us to capture targeted and thorough information from customers the first time, supporting a fairer and more inclusive underwriting experience for all."

Caspian Insurance managing director Oliver Rayner added:"We are thrilled to have appointed Simon as head of underwriting here at Caspian Insurance. Adding his considerable underwriting knowledge to the team will benefit our customers hugely and give them a unique experience when receiving protection advice."