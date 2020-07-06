Amanda Blanc appointed Aviva CEO as Tulloch departs

Former CEO Tulloch has stepped down from the role as of today due to family health reasons

Aviva has today (6 July) announced the appointment of Amanda Blanc - an independent non-executive director at the firm - as CEO, following Maurice Tulloch's decision to step down from the role and retire from his position on the company's board.

Blanc, who was appointed to Aviva's board in January this year, was previously CEO, EMEA & global banking partnerships at Zurich Insurance Group, and group CEO at AXA UK, PPP and Ireland. She has also chaired the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Former CEO Tulloch has stepped down from the role as of today due to family health reasons. Tulloch, who has held several senior roles at Aviva since 1992, joined Aviva's board in 2017 and was appointed as chief executive in March last year.

George Culmer, chair of Aviva, said: "I would like to thank Maurice for his valuable contribution over many years with Aviva. The board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind his desire to step down and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.

"We are delighted that Amanda will be our new CEO. The board was unanimous in endorsing her appointment. I know she will bring real dynamism to Aviva and re-establish our credentials as a high-performing, innovative and customer-centric business."

Blanc said Aviva is "a great company full of great people and that she is "honoured to be given the opportunity to help shape its future".

"I want Aviva to be the leader in our industry again and the first choice for our customers and partners. My focus will be on achieving that for the benefit of all of our stakeholders," she said.

We will look at all our strategic opportunities, and at pace. I have been on the Aviva board since the start of this year and have a good understanding of where the business has its strengths and what actions we should take across our portfolio."