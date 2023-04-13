COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Re-evaluating Insurable Risk

Full session available to watch

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Re-evaluating Insurable Risk

COVER editor, John Brazier, speaks to Towergate Health & Protection head of specialist consulting, Debra Clark, about the opportunity to redefine how the protection and health insurance industry evaluates insurable risk as understanding grows around various health and wellbeing factors.

Do we need to move away from our current thinking about insurable risk? As the focus on wellbeing grow, attention moves away from the traditional principles that have built the insurance industry. How do we combine the two?

This content was originally broadcast as part of the COVER Health & Wellbeing 360 event on 29 February. You can read all the write-ups from the broadcast here.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Barriers to buying and accessing insurance for people with mental health problems

Group risk premiums break £3 billion barrier in 2022: Swiss Re

More on PMI

COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Barriers to buying and accessing insurance for people with mental health problems
PMI

COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Barriers to buying and accessing insurance for people with mental health problems

Full session available to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 April 2023 • 1 min read
COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Clearing the Path Back to Work with Vocational Rehabilitation
PMI

COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Clearing the Path Back to Work with Vocational Rehabilitation

Full session available to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 April 2023 • 1 min read
COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: How Far Should PMI Go?
PMI

COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: How Far Should PMI Go?

Full session available to watch

COVER
clock 11 April 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read