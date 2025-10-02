27% of Brits self-funded private treatment in last five years: Howden

Research from Howden Life and Health has shown that 27% of Brits have self-funded private medical treatment in the last five years.
The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, showed the average ‘out of pocket' treatment spend was £6,000, with one in seven of those surveyed spending more than £15,000. Of those who paid for treatment, 59% paid for their own treatment, 36% funded treatment for a child and 35% funded treatment for their partners. Diagnostic tests and scans (22%); injuries (19%); and mental health services (15%) were the most common reasons for self-funded treatment over the last five years. Ian Sawyer, commercial director, Howden Life and Health, said: "With NHS waiting lists continuing to rise,...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.