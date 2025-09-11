A coffee a day keeps the doctor away

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses so-called “everyday benefits” and how they are changing the landscape for advisers, providers and clients alike.
What is the industry's responsibility in keeping clients healthy? After all, the policies sold by the value chain are often positioned as a safety net, something should the worst happen. How does a client's everyday health play into that? It's not like we don't care about client health; we are more than happy to charge extra for clients who smoke, or who are overweight. In come everyday benefits, the supporters of which say can help encourage healthy living. Its detractors say it could take away from the core utility of a protection product: support at point of claim. This debate s...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.