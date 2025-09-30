Streeting rules out levying VAT on private healthcare

Wes Streeting, UK secretary of state for health and social care, has confirmed that the Government will not impose VAT on private healthcare.
This follows anticipation of tax rises at the Autumn Budget in November; as part of the Budget, the Government has reportedly been exploring measures to raise revenue following strained public finances and to fund the NHS. The Health Secretary spoke to the BBC this morning (30 September, 2025), when asked about imposing VAT on private healthcare he said "it's not happening". Usually patients do not pay VAT on private healthcare treatments in the UK as most private healthcare services are exempt from this tax. Neil Kinnock, the former Labour leader, recently called for Reeves to app...
