Scottish Widows: Spotlight on critical illness
Watch the full presentation
Partner insight: Amanda Kerr and Fiona Leask share the inside story of its critical illness proposition
From ‘dread disease' to the body concept, the evolution of critical illness (CI) is a constantly moving feast.
Last week at the COVER Protection & Health Summit, Scottish Widows' head of protection Amanda Kerr and Fiona Leask, protection propositions manager, shared the background to the transformational changes the insurer made to its CI proposition earlier this year.
Covering how simplification and value is being built into the product, as well as Scottish Widows' own unique body concept [pictured], the presentation takes a look at the past, present and future of critical illness as a form of protection insurance.
Both Amanda and Fiona are joined by COVER editor Adam Saville for a short Q&A after the presentation.
Watch the full video below.
Watch all other sessions from the two-day digital conference on demand
