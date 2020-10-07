Loss of income 'could happen to anybody' - Seven Families

IPTF releases latest short film as part of its ‘Do you remember Seven Families?’ campaign

Each year one million people in the UK find themselves unable to work due to illness or injury, according to the Money Advice Service.

A powerful new film, released as part of the Income Protection Task Force's ‘Do you remember Seven Families?' campaign, has tackled the important fact - often ignored - that it could happen to anybody.

The original Seven Families campaign followed seven real families, who had lost their income because of an illness or accident, receive income protection (IP), including all the additional benefits. Funded by a range of insurers and backed by Disability UK, the project has been widely credited for contributing to the growth of the IP market in recent years.

Featuring footage from the original campaign, watch the latest Seven Families video titled ‘It could happen to you' in full below.