How to make IP more relatable to clients - tip #6

‘Take control of what you can’t control’, writes protection expert Matthew Chapman

As we enter the sixth week of my mini-series on how to make income protection more relatable, I am reflecting on the first few weeks of lockdown and an interesting video that I made back then about taking control (see below).

Let me set the scene. I had just completed a gruelling HIIT workout - a small part of my overall healthy lifestyle regime - and I was feeling very proud of myself, certain that I was in control of my own destiny, health and wellbeing.

But then it suddenly dawned on me that this is simply not true.

Stood there in the sun, sweating and out of breath, I realised that I was no more in control of my destiny than I was the sunny weather or the worldwide pandemic that had caused me to have to work out from home in the first place.

At that moment, I knew I needed to make a video all about control - how we perceive to have it, our distinct lack of it and what we ought to do about it.

Tip Six = Take control of what you can't control

Begin a discussion with your client. Explain to them how we, as humans, like to think we are in control of, and able to influence, the environment around us.

We build walls to surround us and roofs over our heads, to keep out bad weather and unwelcome guests. We exercise and we eat healthily, to try and gain more control over what happens to us.

Why? Because we know that an intruder can cause us harm. We know that cold weather could make us ill. We know that poor diet and a lack of physical exercise increases our risk of illness and disease.

It is logical to consider ways to control and reduce the harm that may befall you.

But what about the things you can't control? You could be the fittest cyclist in Britain but you're not in control of whether the driver of that speeding car hits you or not.

We simply do not know what will happen to us, when it will happen or for how long it might affect us.

So, if you are unable to control what happens to you, then surely the next best thing is to take control of the impact that an unforeseen event might have on you?

Protection provides the perfect tool for taking control of the things you cannot. Ensuring that you have a regular income, regardless of what stops you working, is one way that you can take positive control of your fate.

My advice. Take control of what you can't control, by controlling how badly something impacts you financially.

Matthew Chapman is business & practice protection expert at Plus Protect. Find him on LinkedIn.