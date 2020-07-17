What next for health insurance? - Bupa interview

PARTNER INSIGHT: How is the Covid-19 pandemic likely to change health insurance going forward?

In Part Three of An Audience With… Iain McMillan (Bupa UK Insurance), we ask Bupa's Director of Intermediary Distribution how the role of the private medical insurance (PMI) industry is changing as a result of the pandemic. Watch the latest video below.

Among the lessons learned so far, Covid-19 has highlighted the immense value of telehealth and the long-lasting importance of remote health services.

To help meet the changing needs of customers at this time, Bupa UK Insurance recently expanded its remote services available through its Bupa From Home offering, to include cardiac assessment and cancer treatment, alongside round-the-clock advice from nurses, GP consultations, physios and mental health therapists.

