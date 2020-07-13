AN AUDIENCE WITH… Iain McMillan (Bupa UK Insurance)
Part One: PMI evolution
PARTNER INSIGHT: Video series exploring how private medical insurance (PMI) is evolving as a result of Covid-19
Our ‘An audience with…' series resumes with a three-part video interview with director of intermediary distribution for Bupa UK Insurance.
In Part One, we address how health insurance is evolving as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis.
The pandemic brought with it a number of challenges for the PMI industry, so during this conversation we explore how Bupa UK Insurance adapted to widespread change, the evolution of remote services and how intermediaries can navigate the new environment.
Watch the interview below.
