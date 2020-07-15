PARTNER INSIGHT: Director of Intermediary Distribution for Bupa UK Insurance on how PMI insurer can help keep policyholders healthy during the pandemic

In Part Two of An Audience With… Iain McMillan (Bupa UK Insurance), we discuss how health insurers can help employers, employees and individuals navigate the unseen challenges of Covid-19.

As a result of the pandemic, many health conditions are going unchecked or undiagnosed and this is likely to lead to further medical problems later down the line.

To help meet the changing needs of customers at this time, Bupa UK Insurance recently expanded its remote services available through its Bupa From Home offering, to include cardiac assessment and cancer treatment, alongside round-the-clock advice from nurses, GP consultations, physios and mental health therapists.

In the latest instalment of the series, the PMI insurer's director of intermediary distribution explains a little more. Watch Part Two: Navigating the unseen health challenges of Covid-19 below.

