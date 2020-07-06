Less than one day to go until Deskflix Season One!

Episode One & Two will explore ‘COVID-19 & beyond: Protecting income in a whole new light’

There is less than one day to go until the first episode of Deskflix Season One, our new virtual event series in association with LV=.

Kicking off at 10am on Wednesday 16 July, Season One will explore protecting income in whole new light following lessons learned from the pandemic so far.

On the agenda, we have a live keynote conversation with Square Health founder Dr Bippon Vinayak, investigating the future of digital healthcare and its role for protection insurance post-Covid-19.

Drawing upon a recent client-facing customer service proposition, Andy Walton from the Mortgage Advice Bureau will provide some fascinating, conversation-starting insights for advisers.

As well as a partner-led sessions, there will be a live panel discussion featuring industry experts and top advisers that delves into emerging client opportunities for renters, the self-employed and specific occupational classes.

It's free to register and all content is CPD approved. On the platform you will find interactive networking opportunities, audience Q&As and a virtual exhibition stand.

What are you waiting for? Register today and join us on Wednesday for Episode One, followed by Episode Two on Thursday 16 July.

