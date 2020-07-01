square health
Unum partners with Square Health for [email protected]
LV= extends second medical opinion service to all claimants
COVER Customer Care Awards 2019 eBook out now
Kathryn Knowles undergoes 'Health MOT'
LV= introduces Square Health online medical screenings
LV= enhances 'doctor services' benefit
The Exeter rolls out HealthWise app to all members
Square Health: 'Safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led'
Birth, death... but what about 'the middle'?
Cura's Kathryn Knowles investigates value-added services and why it is crucial for advisers to know their products
Virtual GP services: NHS vs private
As the NHS shows signs of embracing the virtual GP concept, will the burgeoning employer-provided market face a slowdown? Asks Suzanne Clarkson
Steve Casey: Practice what you preach
To follow up his article outlining his experience as a victim of a stroke and CIC claimant, Steve Casey assesses the importance of seeking his own second medical opinion
Steve Casey: Different Strokes?
Square Health's Steve Casey is living proof that CIC can be a vital lifeline for anyone who suffers a stroke. However, as he found out first hand, the experience of making a claim may differ from one provider to the next. Here's his story...
The Hunger Games: Why insurers should forget fasting medical tests
Traditionally insurers have requested fasting glucose and lipids but we think it's time to forget fasting, writes Square Health's Dr Anne King.
LV= launches 'Doctor Services' for protection customers
LV= is adding Doctor Services to all personal protection products for new customers at no added cost, in partnership with Square Health.