PDG announces 2025 sponsors

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has announced two new sponsors for 2025, Reframe Cancer and Space.
The two businesses join eight existing sponsors, the current suite of supporting businesses are: CIExpert, iPipeline, Iress, NMG Consulting, Protection Guru, Square Health, UnderwriteMe and Teladoc Health UK. The sponsors work with the PDG to improve customer outcomes by supporting initiatives set forth by the organisations board and members. Neil McCarthy, chair, PDG, says: "We are really pleased to have Reframe Cancer and Space join us as sponsors, as they provide unique services in the protection market and will add value to our members and activities alongside our existing sponsor...
