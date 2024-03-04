Usage of The Exeter's HealthWise app jumps 131% in 2023

Most “significant” growth since the onset of the pandemic

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Exeter has reported that its member benefits app, HealthWise, experienced a 131% increase in usage in 2023.

The increase in engagement represents the "most significant growth" since the onset of the pandemic, The Exeter detailed. This was largely attributed to remote GP appointments, which accounted for over half (63%) of overall usage. Isobel Langton, chief executive officer, The Exeter, said the inclusion of added value services as part of health and protection policies is playing an increasingly important role in helping policyholders manage their day-to-day health and wellbeing, at a time when accessing healthcare support can be challenging. "Whilst remote GP appointments continue to be...

