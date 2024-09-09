HSBC Life expands access for value-added benefits

HSBC Life UK has expanded its value-added benefits (VABs) so that the partners of policyholders can now access the same services as policyholders.
Policyholders' partners – including spouses, civil partners or co-habiting partners – will be able to access the same VABs. This includes mental health services, unlimited 24/7 digital GP, second medical opinions, remote physiotherapy and an annual health check. The services, which are offered by Square Health, are available to HSBC Life's existing and new protection customers who took out a policy through intermediary distribution partners, including price comparison websites. Additionally, policyholders' dependents will also have access to digital GP appointments and second medical ...
