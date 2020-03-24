COVER WFH Diaries #1: Adam Saville & Jennifer Wallis
Tips and tricks to remote working
COVER editor and his girlfriend take us on a tour of their living room while working from home
The coronavirus crisis is revolutionising the way many of us work and live, so at COVER we've decided to present some DIY videos featuring members of the protection and health insurance industry giving us an insight into how they are managing the challenges of working from home (WFH) in the new environment.
For the first in the series, COVER editor Adam Saville and his girlfriend Jennifer Wallis discuss their daily routine, why exercise and meditation is so important for our wellbeing at this time, while also finding some reasons to be grateful. Watch the video below.
If you have some working from home tricks and tips you would like to share with COVER readers, please send your videos to [email protected]
