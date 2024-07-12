The Exeter promotes Michael Payne to CFO

The Exeter has appointed Michael Payne as chief financial officer (CFO), replacing John Gunn who is set to retire.
Payne joined the provider in October 2023 as commercial director to help deliver the mutual's growth strategy. In the role as CFO, Payne will now take responsibility for finance, actuarial functions and the newly formed insurance solutions team. Payne is a qualified actuary with over 30 years' experience in the insurance, asset management and wealth management industries. Prior to joining The Exeter, he served as a director in KPMG's insurance consulting practice. Isobel Langton, CEO, The Exeter, said: "Our people drive The Exeter forward, and with this in mind, I would like to con...
