HSBC Life names head of protection distribution

HSBC Life UK has promoted Richard Waters to head of protection distribution, following the departure of Mike Furniss this year.
Previously, Waters was national account manager for protection distribution at HSBC Life. He will now lead the protection intermediary distribution team, overseeing key distribution relationships and a team of business development professionals across the UK. In the new role, Waters' primary objective is to develop existing and new strategic relationships, deliver "quality" training and education to advisers, and support them to provide "optimal" protection solutions to their customers, HSBC detailed. Waters said: "I am deeply committed to building upon the progress HSBC Life has alre...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.