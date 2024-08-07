HSBC Life names head of protection distribution

Previously, Waters was national account manager for protection distribution at HSBC Life. He will now lead the protection intermediary distribution team, overseeing key distribution relationships and a team of business development professionals across the UK. In the new role, Waters' primary objective is to develop existing and new strategic relationships, deliver "quality" training and education to advisers, and support them to provide "optimal" protection solutions to their customers, HSBC detailed. Waters said: "I am deeply committed to building upon the progress HSBC Life has alre...