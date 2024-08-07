HSBC Life names head of protection distribution

Promotion for Richard Waters

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

HSBC Life UK has promoted Richard Waters to head of protection distribution, following the departure of Mike Furniss this year.

Previously, Waters was national account manager for protection distribution at HSBC Life. He will now lead the protection intermediary distribution team, overseeing key distribution relationships and a team of business development professionals across the UK. In the new role, Waters' primary objective is to develop existing and new strategic relationships, deliver "quality" training and education to advisers, and support them to provide "optimal" protection solutions to their customers, HSBC detailed. Waters said: "I am deeply committed to building upon the progress HSBC Life has alre...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

4% of young people consider insurance careers appealing: CII

Iress adds ex-smoker questions to platform

More on Insurer

Time to focus on misrepresentation
Insurer

Time to focus on misrepresentation

A challenge for denied claims

Phil Deacon
clock 05 August 2024 • 4 min read
Iress completes sale of UK mortgage business
Insurer

Iress completes sale of UK mortgage business

Sale worth £85m

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 August 2024 • 1 min read
New chief risk officer for OneFamily
Insurer

New chief risk officer for OneFamily

Feryal Nadeem takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 August 2024 • 1 min read