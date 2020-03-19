COVER Podcast #5: Grief in conversation

Lizzie Pickering and Luke Ashworth discuss their experiences of grief and how to adapt the workplace

Our latest podcast was recorded live at the recent COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit.

Speaking as part of a keynote conversation, film producer and grief investigator Lizzie Pickering and protection expert Luke Ashworth share from a personal perspective about their own experiences of losing a child.

While striking a positive tone, they explore how grief comes in many forms and how the workplace can be adapted to support those who may be facing the loss of a loved one. All of us at some point face grief in our lives, so Lizzie and Luke look at how we can better prepare ourselves for it, cope with its many twists and turns, and look out for those around us. Listen below.

Please note: We had some issues with the audio around 30 minutes in however thought it was important to bring you the full conversation rather than cut it short. Thanks for listening!