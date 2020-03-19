COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit: Key takeaways
Jennifer Wallis lays out what we learnt at our recent mental health event
Following on from last year's highly successful COVER Mental Health Forum, Thursday 12 March saw its return as the expanded COVER Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit, which carried the strapline ‘Turning Awareness into Action'. Held at London's 99 City Road conference centre, the date fell before the recent advice from the government to avoid public spaces so it went ahead as planned. A whole host of talks and panels explored how our industry can better support customers and employees when it comes...
