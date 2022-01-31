The Practical Protection Podcast: Needing Insurance

In this episode, part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance week from the Institue and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) Mental Health Working Group's, Lynn Beattie talks to Cura Financial's Kathryn Knowles about the reasons and obstacles relating to mental health when it comes to addressing the need for protection insurance.

The key takeaways:

Applying for insurance is complicated, even for someone that works within finances, the wording is confusing and knowing where to turn to for help is hard.

It can be worrying to know how much mental health will and won't affect insurance applications and how insurers will view your health.

The relief from knowing that you have insurance in place to protect your income and to protect your family if you die, is priceless.

Listen to the full podcast below:

This podcast was published by COVER as part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance week.