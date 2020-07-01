Workplace sickness
One in four employers to communicate Fit for Work
Over a quarter of employers (27%) plan to signpost absent employees towards Fit for Work (FfW) in the absence of GP referrals.
One in three employers say more staff come into work despite being unwell
Nearly a third of employers have reported an increase in people coming to work while they are ill.
Westfield Health launches health and wellbeing toolkit
Westfield Health has launched a health and wellbeing toolkit for HR managers.
Premier League injury pay costing £123m a season
Premier League football clubs pay £123m per season in wages to injured players, JLT Speciality has calculated, with Manchester United paying the most.
UK workforce 'optimistic' about long term sickness
Half of UK workers believe they have a less than one in ten chance of being unable to work through disability, a survey for Zurich has found.
Fit for Work employee referral service launches
Employers facing lengthy staff sickness absences can now refer employees to the fully operational Fit for Work (FfW) health service.
REVEALED: One-third of all long-term workplace absences caused by cancer
Cancer accounts for almost a third (29%) of all long-term sickness claims paid in the past year, latest claims data from Unum reveals.
Fit for Work service completes national rollout
The Fit for Work (FfW) service, which aims to reduce the impact of long-term sickness absence, has completed its nationwide rollout after going live across all of England.
Workplace health: All in it together
Employers should encourage staff to take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing to ensure they are fit to enjoy retirement, and able to work for as long as they like, writes AXA PPP's Nick Jeal.
Fall in employees likely to stay because of benefits
The proportion of employees saying they were more likely to stay with an employer if they had good benefits has fallen to 66%, from 74% in 2013, a report has found.
Fit for Work service completes rollout in Wales
The Fit for Work (FfW) service has fully rolled-out across Wales and is also active in much of England.
Long-term absence rate sees largest rise in five years
More companies are reporting an increase in long-term absence, with two fifths seeing a rise, and a fifth seeing a fall, the largest increase in five years, a report has found.
Unum launches workplace wellbeing 'MOT' tool
Unum has launched a free online tool to provide businesses with an MOT-style review of their wellbeing strategy.
Businesses must 'take action' to improve workplace mental health support - Bupa
Half of employees have never been asked in a one-to-one with managers about stress, depression or anxiety, a survey for Bupa has found.
Group risk rehab returns 1,500 to work early
More than 1,500 employees returned to work following rehabilitation from group risk benefits, according to trade body Group Risk Development (Grid).
Substantial growth in interest for IP and CI among HIV positive people
The overwhelming majority of HIV positive people (90%) would consider an income protection (IP) or critical illness (CI) policy, up 29% from October.
A fifth of IP claims for mental health issues - L&G
Legal & General has revealed that mental health issues are the cause of nearly 20% of individual income protection (IP) claims it receives and is calling for government focus on mental health in the workplace.
Employers not liable for foreseeing stress related illnesses
The threshold for employers to foresee stress related illnesses in the workplace has been judged as a very high one.
Employers give mixed views on Fit for Work
Two thirds of employers plan to use the Fit for Work (FfW) service while 30% of HR managers are not aware of it, two surveys have found.
One in ten employees affected by limiting illness or disability
Among the employed population 9% report having a limiting long-standing illness or disability (LSI), figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have found.
Second successive fall in numbers of long-term sick
There has been a second fall in the numbers of long term sick people between November 2014 and January 2015, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed.
Sickness absence rates down for 40% of employers
Sickness absence rates have decreased for 40% of employers in the last 12 months, a survey for Group Risk Development (GRiD) has found.
Fall in numbers of long-term sick
The number of people who were off work with long-term sickness fell by 12,000 in the October-December period 2014 compared with a year earlier.
GRiD sickness warning on 'National Sickie Day'
Group Risk Development (GRiD) has warned that ‘national sickie day' can be the start of longer term problems for some employees.