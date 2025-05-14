Santé Group launches group healthcare offering

Employee benefits consultancy, Santé Group, has launched a healthcare solution, Santé Care, that aims to offer fast and personalised access to healthcare for uninsured and underinsured employees.
The offering was developed in partnership with Patient Advocate, using its specialist nurse-led care, and is underwritten by Pulse Insurance. It aims to reduce workplace absence, improve health outcomes and create "stronger" support networks for long-term conditions, Santé Group detailed. Alison Wignall, operations director, Santé Group, said: "Inclusive and accessible healthcare should be a given, not a luxury. Santé Care provides employers with a practical way to support the health and wellbeing of their entire workforce." As part of the offering, Santé Care (£179 per person per ann...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.