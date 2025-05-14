Santé Group launches group healthcare offering

The offering was developed in partnership with Patient Advocate, using its specialist nurse-led care, and is underwritten by Pulse Insurance. It aims to reduce workplace absence, improve health outcomes and create "stronger" support networks for long-term conditions, Santé Group detailed. Alison Wignall, operations director, Santé Group, said: "Inclusive and accessible healthcare should be a given, not a luxury. Santé Care provides employers with a practical way to support the health and wellbeing of their entire workforce." As part of the offering, Santé Care (£179 per person per ann...