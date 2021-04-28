The COVER Health Insurance Live event will examine how the health insurance industry is mobilising for change both during the pandemic and beyond: How have health insurers responded the many challenges brought about by the Covid-19 crisis and what’s next for the market? What opportunities are out there for healthcare intermediaries and how can they make the most out of rising private medical insurance (PMI) demand? As part of this fully interactive digital conference experience, we will also be introducing the Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards, a new set of awards to commemorate the leading players of the health insurance sector.

Date: 30 Jun 2021

