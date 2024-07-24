Cancer patients' trust in NHS falls

According to NHS England's National Cancer Patient Experience Survey 2023, 77.3% of cancer patients had confidence and trust in all of the team looking after them during their hospital stay in hospital. This is down from 80.9% in 2021. Overall, 72.7% of patients were always able to get help from ward staff when needed. This percentage has dropped by 3.5% since 2021 levels (76.2%). One fifth (22.4%) of cancer patients said that waiting times were ‘excessive' last year, while 77.6% said the length of time waiting for diagnostic test results was ‘about right', which is down from 81.9% in...