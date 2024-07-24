Cancer patients' trust in NHS falls

Patients diagnosed with and treated for cancer under the NHS have said their trust in the teams looking after them during their stay in hospital has fallen.
According to NHS England's National Cancer Patient Experience Survey 2023, 77.3% of cancer patients had confidence and trust in all of the team looking after them during their hospital stay in hospital. This is down from 80.9% in 2021. Overall, 72.7% of patients were always able to get help from ward staff when needed. This percentage has dropped by 3.5% since 2021 levels (76.2%). One fifth (22.4%) of cancer patients said that waiting times were ‘excessive' last year, while 77.6% said the length of time waiting for diagnostic test results was ‘about right', which is down from 81.9% in...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.