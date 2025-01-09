NHS waiting list drops after PM speech

The dip represents 60,000 fewer patients waiting compared to October last year. Compared to November 2023, the figure is 2% lower than the 7.61m total, or 134,000 fewer patients. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the list has risen by 64% compared to November 2019, where the number stood at 4.56m. This represents an additional 2.9m patients awaiting treatment from the health service. The news of the drop follows from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's speech at the South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre, Epsom, in which he committed to cutting the NHS waiting list and welcomed the id...