NHS waiting list hits low in December

7.48 million people awaiting treatment

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The number of people awaiting treatment on the NHS dropped to 7.48 million in December 2024, representing the lowest the NHS waiting list has been throughout last year.

This marks a 16,557 decline from November 2024, when the waiting list also fell to 7.48m, according to data from NHS England. The waiting list in December marked a 2% decrease - or a drop of 144,182 – compared to December 2023 when the waiting list sat at 7.6m. Compared to pre-Covid-19 levels, the waiting list remained 64% or 2.98m higher from December 2019 (4.57m). In January 2025, Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to cutting the NHS waiting list and welcomed the idea of private sector collaboration. A total of £1.8bn has been committed to cutting waiting times under Labour, a...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children

Quilter names Zara Bray as distribution director

More on Individual Protection

Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children
Individual Protection

Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children

Findings from third LV= Reaching Resilience report

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 February 2025 • 1 min read
NHS waiting list hits low in December
Individual Protection

NHS waiting list hits low in December

7.48 million people awaiting treatment

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 February 2025 • 1 min read
Third of Gen X suffer long-term health issues
Individual Protection

Third of Gen X suffer long-term health issues

Reduced ability to conduct day-to-day activity

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 February 2025 • 2 min read