NHS waiting list continues steady rise

Increase of 19,137

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The number of patients on the NHS waiting list rose to 7.62 million in June 2024, the health service revealed.

This marks an increase of 19,137 from the 7.6m people on the waiting list in May, reaching its highest level since October 2023. On a year-on-year basis, there were 48,300 more people on the waiting list in June this year compared to June 2023. The list previously rose to 7.57m in April 2024, after downwards trends in previous months, including a decrease to 7.54m in February 2024. At the end of June 2024, the number of referral to treatment (RTT) pathways where a patient was waiting to start treatment was 7.6m. Among the 7.6m, there were 302,693 cases where patients were waitin...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

