IPT hits £8.8bn in 24/25

£1.3bn in February 2025

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts stood at £1.3 billion in February 2025, HMRC data has revealed.

IPT receipts stood at £853 million in January 2025, with February's figure bringing the the 11-month total to £8.8bn for the 2024/25 financial year. By comparison, a total £8.1bn was recorded for IPT receipts in the full 2023/24 financial year, meaning the tax in the current financial year has already registered a record annual haul, with one month of receipts yet to be recorded. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said the latest IPT receipts confirm that 2024/25 will be yet another record IPT haul for the Chancellor, breaking the previous record by some distance. Sp...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The Exeter's HealthWise appointments rise by 175%

Ovarian cancer awareness gap found among women

More on Regulation

IPTF calls on government to collaborate with protection industry
Regulation

IPTF calls on government to collaborate with protection industry

Response to welfare reform

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 19 March 2025 • 2 min read
Labour announces benefits reform
Regulation

Labour announces benefits reform

Further £1 billion invested per year for employment support

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 March 2025 • 4 min read
Reeves targets FCA overhaul to spur growth
Regulation

Reeves targets FCA overhaul to spur growth

Changes for FCA and CMA

Sorin Dojan
clock 17 March 2025 • 2 min read