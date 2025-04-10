NHS waiting list continues decline

The list was down from January 2025's 7.43m patients, representing a 300,000-patient decline. Those being treated within the Government's target 18-week waiting period made up 59.2% of the waiting list, or just under 4.4m patients. The percentage of patients within the Government's target rose by 0.3%, equalling nearly 10,000 additional patients being seen in a timely manner. Of the just over 3m patients being seen in over 18 weeks, 2.6% (193,516) were waiting more than a year. This percentage has dropped by 0.1% or around 5,000 patients. All told, the average wait time from ref...