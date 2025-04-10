NHS waiting list continues decline

The NHS waiting list continued its decline in February 2025, according to data from NHS England the list now stands at 7.4 million patients.
The list was down from January 2025's 7.43m patients, representing a 300,000-patient decline. Those being treated within the Government's target 18-week waiting period made up 59.2% of the waiting list, or just under 4.4m patients. The percentage of patients within the Government's target rose by 0.3%, equalling nearly 10,000 additional patients being seen in a timely manner. Of the just over 3m patients being seen in over 18 weeks, 2.6% (193,516) were waiting more than a year. This percentage has dropped by 0.1% or around 5,000 patients. All told, the average wait time from ref...
