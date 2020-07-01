Virtual GP
Medical Solutions adds Medi-SMART service
Help with medication
AXA PPP to offer SMEs one-year free access to virtual GP service
For new and renewing customers
Why are companies turning to virtual workplace health solutions?
Virtual GP services have doubled in three years
Almost half of young workers 'prefer' digital GPs
According to research by Willis Towers Watson
Simplyhealth launches GP web app service
Available via Optimise plans
Square Health: 'Safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led'
According to Care Quality Commission
Aviva rolls out digital GP service to SMEs and individuals
In collaboration with Now Healthcare Group
Dr Kenny Livingstone: Entering the modern era
In light of his firm's newly updated on-demand GP service for employers, ZoomDoc's CEO and founder explores flexible benefits
16% of people in UK waiting more than 11 days to see GP - Cigna
Over half happy to use smartphones or virtual GP as an alternative
Artificial intelligence can diagnose illness better than humans - Babylon
Smartphone technology service claims tests show software can assess medical conditions more effectively than real doctors
Bupa and Babylon extend digital health service to UK businesses
Virtual GP service available to employees and families