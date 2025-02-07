The COVER Review: World Cancer Day, network updates and new FCA tool

The COVER editorial team discuss the top stories in the first week of February 2025, including World Cancer Day, updates from a major network, new tools from the FCA and more.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 03 February 2025. Here are the top five stories this week: Cancer cases rise for RedArc Perci Health expands virtual cancer clinic services Regulator soft launches £2.5m scam checker tool to help protect consumers MAB announces 2025 targets L&G sees 79% rise in employees using digital health service COVER Customer Care Awards: Entries open
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.