The COVER Review: World Cancer Day, network updates and new FCA tool

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 03 February 2025. Here are the top five stories this week: Cancer cases rise for RedArc Perci Health expands virtual cancer clinic services Regulator soft launches £2.5m scam checker tool to help protect consumers MAB announces 2025 targets L&G sees 79% rise in employees using digital health service COVER Customer Care Awards: Entries open