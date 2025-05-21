Benenden Health records rise in member support

The provider supported its members' needs 180,451 times in 2024, increasing 4.2% from 173,079 in 2023 and it reported a "record-breaking year" in terms of the number of times members used the provider's services. The number of appointments booked for Benenden Health's GP 24/7 service increased by 12% from 2023. This included a 3% year-on-year increase in physiotherapy appointments, with a 1% increase in calls to its 24/7 Mental Health Helpline. Benenden Health told COVER that its diagnosis claims fell by 1% year-on-year and treatment claims fell by 5%. Tom Woolgrove, chief executiv...