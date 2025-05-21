Benenden Health records rise in member support

Healthcare provider, Benenden Health, has recorded a rise in the health and wellbeing support it offered to members in 2024.
The provider supported its members' needs 180,451 times in 2024, increasing 4.2% from 173,079 in 2023 and it reported a "record-breaking year" in terms of the number of times members used the provider's services. The number of appointments booked for Benenden Health's GP 24/7 service increased by 12% from 2023. This included a 3% year-on-year increase in physiotherapy appointments, with a 1% increase in calls to its 24/7 Mental Health Helpline. Benenden Health told COVER that its diagnosis claims fell by 1% year-on-year and treatment claims fell by 5%. Tom Woolgrove, chief executiv...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.