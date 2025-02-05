L&G sees 79% rise in employees using digital health service

Third chief medical officer report launched

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Legal and General Group Protection (L&G) has recorded a 79% increase in the number of employees using its digital health services in 2024, compared to the previous year.

The data is based on the usage of L&G's prevention and early intervention services last year, by employees of its group income protection (GIP) clients. Of the employees who used the provider's online physiotherapy during an absence, 57% returned to work faster, L&G detailed, while 62% of employees who used L&G's virtual GP said it helped them to avoid taking time off work. The provider's virtual GP service has also supported the loved ones of employees, with 14% of cases for people aged under 18, of which 7% were for children aged under 5. L&G said this could help towards minimising ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Eleos expands health benefits offering

Perci Health expands virtual cancer clinic services

More on Group Protection

L&G sees 79% rise in employees using digital health service
Group Protection

L&G sees 79% rise in employees using digital health service

Third chief medical officer report launched

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 February 2025 • 2 min read
Employers concerned about serious ill-health for older workers
Group Protection

Employers concerned about serious ill-health for older workers

GRiD research found

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 February 2025 • 1 min read
Online group protection applications rise for L&G
Group Protection

Online group protection applications rise for L&G

Growth in ONIX platform

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 January 2025 • 2 min read