Santé Group partners with Doctor Care Anywhere

Santé Group will offer DCA's virtual primary care services to its clients and members through the partnership. DCA works with insurers, healthcare providers and corporate customers to connect patients to a range of "digitally enabled" telehealth services on its proprietary platform. It provides 24/7 remote GP appointments, mental health support, physiotherapy and health checks. Paul Nugent, chief executive officer, Santé Group, said the partnership will allow the group to expand its commitment to providing "comprehensive" wellbeing solutions and that this offers healthcare services th...