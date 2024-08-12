Unum reports rising demand for non-medical services

Higher interactions on practical life management services

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Unum UK has seen the number of registrations for its health and wellbeing support service, Help@hand, increase by 91% over the 12 months, compared to the year prior.

During this period, Help@hand experienced a 266% increase in user interactions with the app, the employee benefits provider detailed. Over half (53%) of these interactions have been with practical life management services. John Hyde, chief marketing officer, Unum, said: "We've seen employee engagement rise significantly in the past year, but interestingly over half of these interactions with the app were for other valued non-medical services, such as getting practical support through the 24/7 helpline." "Interestingly, we are also seeing a significant number of employees using the app...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Howden acquires ActiveQuote

Openwork expands protection offering with MetLife

More on Employee Benefits

Sentiment downturn for employee benefits
Employee Benefits

Sentiment downturn for employee benefits

21% of employees appreciate benefits

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 23 July 2024 • 1 min read
Mental health top of workplace concerns
Employee Benefits

Mental health top of workplace concerns

57% of employers agree

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 23 July 2024 • 1 min read
Employees unengaged with benefits: GRiD
Employee Benefits

Employees unengaged with benefits: GRiD

Lack of awareness a key factor

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 July 2024 • 1 min read