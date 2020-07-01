Term Assurance
Anorak: new distribution team
Eyes on the “mass market” prize
IRESS launches 'buy-now' term assurance option for advisers
Via The Exchange
Protection business up almost 6% on last year - Gen Re
Half year report findings released
Capita launches end-to-end digital protection solution
Capita Life & Pensions has launched a direct-to-customer digital protection system.
Protection sales off to a 'strong start' in 2016
Sales of protection products 'soared' in the first quarter of the year reaching record highs not seen since the last quarter of 2012, according to research from Equifax Touchstone.
Term and Health Watch 2016: IP sales increase by 10.7%
Income protection sales increased by 10.7% during 2015 according to Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch 2016.
Protection sales 'strong' in Q4 2015
Protection sales were ‘strong' in the last quarter of 2015, according to exclusive analysis from Equifax Touchstone.
L&G enhances term and terminal illness (TIC) cover
Legal & General has upgraded its term assurance products and terminal illness cover (TIC).
Nearly three quarters of insurers offer life cover to HIV positive people
Nearly three quarters (72%) of life insurers are now offering HIV positive people some form of life assurance, a survey for Unusual Risks has found.
Less than half of mortgage holders have life cover
Less than half (48%) of homeowners have a policy and four in five renting households do not have life insurance, and research by Aviva has found.
Profits up and new business down for Vitality
Vitality has seen a 16% rise in profits to £42.8m for its life and health insurance businesses, while combined new business sales declined 2% to £105m in the 12 months to June 2015.
Marsh acquires Jelf for £258m
Marsh has reached an agreement to acquire Jelf, with the entire share capital of Jelf being bought at 215p per Jelf Share, for a total price of £258m for all shares.
#LiveLifeProtectIt campaign launches
The #LiveLifeProtectIt campaign has launched to encourage consumers to save for a rainy day or take out protection insurance.
Life insurance among top signs of becoming an adult
Life insurance has been placed sixth on a list of signs becoming an adult, being seen as a sign of becoming an adult by 21% of respondents to a survey for Beagle Street.
Canada Life reveals details of individual life policies
Canada Life has revealed details of its new individual term and critical illness products for the UK market.
Canada Life returns to individual protection market
Canada Life has returned to the UK individual protection market with four life plans, two offering a critical illness add-on.
Increase in average life sum assured by HIV positive people
The average amount HIV positive people are insuring themselves for has increased to an average of £137,192, a survey for Unusual Risks has found.
Zurich pays 92% of CI and 82% of IP claims
Zurich UK paid 92% of critical illness (CI) claims made in the first half of 2015, and 82% of income protection claims, the insurer's claims statistics have revealed.
The Insurance Surgery in management buyout
The Insurance Surgery has been bought out by the management from founder Paul Mellor, funded by Seneca Partners' Special Situations Fund.
LifeQuote launches protection quotes to tackle MMR pressures
LifeQuote has launched a service to help borrowers who would otherwise dismiss protection as unaffordable due to cash flow pressures resulting from the Mortgage Market Review (MMR).
Four in ten parents of under 18s lack life insurance
Four in ten parents with children under the age of 18 do not have any life insurance, a survey for Sainsbury's Bank Life Insurance has found.
Beagle Street reveals top priorities for mortgage life insurance
Beagle Street's Happy Homes research has found what people consider when choosing a mortgage and their thoughts on life insurance.
Protection market grows by 4.1% - Swiss Re
The protection market has seen widespread growth, increasing by 4.1%, Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch 2015 report has found.
Aviva launches faster end-to-end platform
Aviva has launched Aviva Life Protection Solutions (ALPS) a new end to end platform for advisers offering a faster ‘quote and apply' system than before.