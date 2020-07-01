Term Assurance

Profits up and new business down for Vitality
Vitality has seen a 16% rise in profits to £42.8m for its life and health insurance businesses, while combined new business sales declined 2% to £105m in the 12 months to June 2015.

  PMI
Marsh acquires Jelf for £258m
Marsh has reached an agreement to acquire Jelf, with the entire share capital of Jelf being bought at 215p per Jelf Share, for a total price of £258m for all shares.